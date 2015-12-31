* Free Basics program launched in over 35 countries so far
* India orders Facebook to put Free Basics on hold
* Regulator says got record 1.8 mln comments on net
neutrality
(Adds regulator's news conference)
By Himank Sharma and Douglas Busvine
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 31 India has become a
battleground over the right to unrestricted Internet access,
with local tech start-ups joining the front line against
Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg and his plan to roll
out free Internet to the country's masses.
The Indian government has ordered Facebook's Free Basics
plan to be put on hold while it decides what to do.
The program, launched in around three dozen developing
countries, offers pared-down web services on mobile phones,
along with access to Facebook's own social network and messaging
services, without charge.
But critics say the program, launched 10 months ago in India
in collaboration with operator Reliance Communications
, violates principles of net neutrality, the concept
that all websites on the internet are treated equally. It would
put small content providers and start-ups that don't participate
in it at a disadvantage, they say.
"India is a test case for a company like Facebook and what
happens here will affect the roll out of this service in other
smaller countries where perhaps there is not so much awareness
at present," said Mishi Choudhary, a New York-based lawyer who
works on technology and Internet advocacy issues.
Also at stake is Facebook's ambition to expand in its
largest market outside the United States. Only 252 million of
India's 1.3 billion people have Internet access, making it a
growth market for firms including Google and Facebook.
RECORD SUBMISSIONS
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on
Thursday it had received record submissions for a public
consultation that precedes the rule-making process.
But more than three quarters of the 1.8 million comments
submitted by users via Facebook will be disregarded as they did
not follow the proper format, TRAI Chairman Ram Sevak Sharma
told a news conference.
In the past week, Facebook has urged users in India to send
a response to the TRAI both through its social networking
platform and through mobiles by dialling a number that
automatically generates a response on the users' behalf.
However, the social media giant faces stiff resistance.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the heads of nine start-ups
including Alibaba-backed Paytm and dining app Zomato
have written to the TRAI urging it to ensure Internet access was
allowed without differential pricing.
The executives said in the letter, dated Tuesday, that
differential pricing for Internet access would lead to a "few
players like Facebook with its Free Basics platform acting as
gate-keepers."
"There is no reason to create a digital divide by offering a
walled garden of limited services in the name of providing
access to the poor," they wrote.
Zuckerberg has got personally involved.
"We know that for every 10 people connected to the Internet,
roughly one is lifted out of poverty," he wrote in The Times of
India newspaper this week. "We know that for India to make
progress, more than 1 billion people need to be connected to the
Internet.
"What reason is there for denying people free access to
vital services for communication, education, healthcare,
employment, farming and women's rights?"
BOTH SIDES
A Facebook spokesman said the aim of the Free Basics
initiative was to give people a taste of what the internet can
offer. And Facebook has issued a series of full-page newspaper
advertisements and billboard banners in an aggressive campaign
to counter the protests.
"Free Basics is at risk of being banned, slowing progress
towards digital equality in India," said an advertisement
published in Mumbai newspapers on Wednesday, urging Internet
users to support the initiative.
Launched last year in Zambia, Free Basics, earlier known as
internet.org, has run in to trouble elsewhere on grounds that it
infringes the principle of net neutrality. Authorities in Egypt
effectively suspended the service when a required permit was not
renewed after it lapsed on Wednesday.
The TRAI has asked Facebook and Reliance Communications to
suspend Free Basics until a final policy decision is made next
month.
"In a democracy you have both sides - you have Facebook
spending so much on the campaign and on the other side you have
internet activists making their own efforts," the TRAI's Sharma
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Our job is to make a policy that is in the interest of
telecom operators and end users in India."
(Reporting by Himank Sharm and Douglas Busvine; Writing by
Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Ian
Geoghegan)