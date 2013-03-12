MUMBAI India's industrial output grew a faster-than-expected 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the output to grow 1.2 percent annually.

Revised data for December showed production at factories, mines and utilities shrank 0.5 percent compared with 0.6 percent contraction earlier. (Read full story here)

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.91 percent in February from the previous month, government data showed.

Consumer prices rose an annual 10.79 percent in January.

COMMENTARY

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE

"Pleasant upside surprise in January headline IP, lifted by higher consumer goods output, mainly non-durables. The data corroborates broad expectations that the consumption demand is showing signs of bottoming out, though the third consecutive monthly decline in capital goods production does not bode well for investment sentiments.

"While seen in isolation, the IP release could temper expectations of a rate cut next week, though we expect policymakers to allocate low weightage for this release given its anecdotal volatility relative to the WPI numbers due later this week.

"Firm CPI numbers, meanwhile, raises upside risks for the WPI inflation number especially on food costs. We still maintain that a sub-6.8 percent print will keep rate cut expectations alive, though odds for an aggressive 50 bps cut have sharply reduced."

SIDDHARTHA SANYAL, INDIA ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, MUMBAI

"I don't think this should be taken as a trend but is just a part of one or two sporadic jumps. In general our expectation is low single-digit IIP for the year. One cannot ignore the broader trends like a 4.5 percent GDP print in December quarter, the huge fiscal austerity drive and a likely downside surprise to the RBI's stated inflation projection for March end.

"We continue to expect the RBI to cut rates in March but the stance will be cautious due to sticky inflation and high current account deficit."

SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, A K CAPITAL, MUMBAI

"The current IIP number is primarily a reflection of favourable manufacturing base and good show by the electricity sector. Gradual improvement in the intermediate goods somehow indicates the sentiment revival. Further the higher February CPI remains a worry and would be closely looked at by the central bank for forthcoming rate cut decisions. However, we believe the March 19 policy meet would be positively driven by the current budget guidelines and falling WPI trends."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"IIP data for January shows definite improvement in industrial production on the back of some improvement in manufacturing activity, especially in electrical machinery production, chemical products and consumer non-durables. However, it's too early to comment on the sustainability of this trend. I still expect the RBI to cut policy rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday.

"Though CPI is in line with expectation, the RBI will go by the behaviour of the core inflation, which is currently closer to 4 percent."

A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI

"The January IIP is a positive news but the high frequency numbers like the auto numbers are pretty bad. I expect the Feb IIP to be lower as there is one less working day than previous year. There is a downside risk to the CSO's GDP growth projection for this fiscal year given the government's spending cuts and the IIP trend.

"The CPI (consumer price index) is also high and the divergence between CPI and WPI (wholesale price index) gives limited room to RBI to cut rates. But since WPI is expected to be below 7 percent and growth is weak, we expect the RBI to cut rates in March."

SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI

"It's a tale of two diverse numbers. IIP has come in much higher than anticipated which is a positive news, but is a short-lived relief as the CPI came in significantly higher and the concern on food continues.

"Food inflation has gone up 0.78 percent month-on-month and more importantly, the RBI has been tracking the core CPI, which too has moved up 0.61 percent after a brief respite. Core CPI is a concern.

"On IIP, our full year forecast is 1.5-2.0 percent, but the larger focus in terms of the monetary policy takeaway would be CPI. It would weigh on policy concerns. However, as of now we retain our call of 25 basis points of rate cut on Tuesday."

ANJALI VERMA, ECONOMIST AT PHILLIPCAPITAL, MUMBAI

"Consumer price inflation remains a concern. Industrial output is better mainly on improvement in manufacturing. Some pick up in activity is there after the Chidambaram announcements. My expectation is IIP growth will average 1.5-2 pct for the fiscal year.

"I still maintain a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate on March 19. Now we are looking to the WPI numbers. I am expecting slightly higher than consensus headline at 6.7 percent."

MARKET REACTION

* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 2 basis points to 7.87 percent following the factory output and CPI data.

* The partially convertible rupee trimmed gains to 54.31/32 per dollar, compared with 54.21/22 beforehand.

* The Sensex traded marginally lower from being up 0.22 percent.

BACKGROUND

- Manufacturing activity has been squeezed by high borrowing costs and a slowing economy, and the latest data is expected to prepare the ground for a possible cut in interest rates next Tuesday when the central bank reviews policy.

- Car sales in India plunged the most in more than 12 years, slumping 25.7 percent in February, an industry body said on Monday, as sluggish economic growth continues to weigh on demand.

- Headline inflation data due on Thursday, which is expected to show February wholesale prices rose at their slowest annual pace in more than three years, should strengthen chances of a rate cut.

- However, last week Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao rejected the notion that high inflation is the "new normal," noting that many of the supply-driven causes of Indian inflation can be corrected by appropriate policies.

(Reporting by Treasury and Markets teams; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)