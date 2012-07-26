NEW DELHI, July 26 Indian ministers will meet early next week to discuss banning futures of some farm commodities to curb price rise, government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Food inflation in India is rising due to scanty rainfall and there are allegations that speculation in the futures market is stoking price rise in food commodities.

"We are keeping a watch on all agri commodities," said a government official, responding to a query on which commodities are under scanner.

A few years ago, the government had banned futures trading in rice, pigeon peas and black matpe. It had also suspended futures trade in sugar, wheat, rubber and soyoil, but allowed trade after prices moderated. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)