NEW DELHI Aug 22 India has no immediate plans to curb exports of rice, wheat and sugar as a recent revival in monsoon rains will help some summer-sown crops, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Wednesday.

"We can't abruptly stop free export policies although domestic supply will continue to be a priority," Thomas told reporters.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar, has been hit by a drought for the first time in three years. The dry spell had raised concerns about farm output and consequent export curbs.

India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the past week, but heavy downpours arrived in the parched western state of Rajasthan, easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped the country three years ago. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)