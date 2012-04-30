NEW DELHI India has postponed a meeting of top ministers on farm products export policy to Wednesday, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, India lifted a ban on cotton exports which had been one of the issues expected to be discussed at the meeting of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee and the trade, food and farm ministers.

India has flip-flopped on export policy on several farm products and the meeting had been expected to sort out often conflicting policies which have highlighted divisions within the ruling coalition.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)