* Higher per hectare yields boost grains output
* Eastern states produce extra 9.0-10 mln T grains this yr
* Rapid farm mechanisation raise output, productivity
* Difficult to raise vegetable oil supplies
By Jo Winterbottom and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, April 26 Increasing yields will help
Indian farmers harvest a record 270 million tonnes of grains in
the 2016/17 crop year, leaving an exportable surplus of 10
million tonnes, the country's top farm ministry official told
Reuters.
India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer,
is struggling to store grains as bins overflow after years of
bumper harvests.
To trim bulging stocks, the government allowed exports of
wheat and common grades of rice in September, easing curbs in
place since 2007. Rice sales have been brisk since then but
wheat exports have been rather staid due to lower global prices.
Bin-bursting harvests in recent years and prospects of
higher output would help India "emerge as a steady" exporter of
grains in the year to June 2017, Farm Secretary Prabeer Kumar
Basu said in an interview on Thursday.
"There is no need for us to adopt switch on, switch off
policy on exports of grains as we can be a regular supplier of
10 million tonnes by 2016/17," Basu said. "At least, we can feed
our neighbours."
Rice and wheat production is very stable and even after the
worst drought in nearly four decades, India produced 218 million
tonnes of grains in 2009/10, Basu pointed out.
India's yo-yoing farm export policies have been a major
concern for traders and policy makers.
Currently India exports rice to the Middle East and
southeast Asia and wheat to some neighbours such as Bangladesh.
Wheat exports were banned in February 2007 when adverse
weather conditions hit production and the government had to turn
to costly imports to provide for its 1.2 billion population.
The government banned non-basmati rice exports in 2008,
joining protectionist measures of other leading producers who
apprehended a global shortage. International prices touched a
record high in 2008.
Since then harvests have run ahead of domestic demand of
about 76 million tonnes for wheat and around 90 million tonnes
of rice, forcing the government to store grains under tarpaulin.
Some of the bulging stocks at government warehouses are
rotting, inviting criticism of the government as hunger is
endemic among the country's 500 million poor.
LENTILS, PALM OIL
"Raising production of pulses is a low hanging fruit. The
yield can be raised easily," Basu said.
Currently India produces around 17 million tonnes of lentils
and imports from countries such as Canada, Australia and Myanmar
to bridge the shortfall.
But Basu said raising oilseed output remains a challenge.
"Large-scale oil palm plantation will take five years but
yield an extra 4 million tonnes of palm oil. So far we have been
able to plant oil palm on hardly 100,000 hectares. We aim for 4
million hectares," he said.
India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly
palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of
soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
BOUNTIFUL HARVESTS
Farm Minister Sharad Pawar on Monday said India is expected
to produce a record 252.56 million tonnes of grains in 2011/12,
up from 244.78 million tonnes in the previous year.
Basu said higher yields, especially from the eastern part,
which has traditionally been a laggard despite fertile land,
helped boost output.
"I am confident about the 270-million-tonne mark in 2016/17
because of higher yields which can go up even higher in eastern
states. Production can fluctuate but yields can be stable," he
said.
The eastern state of Bihar has improved yields to 2.5 tonnes
a hectare which is higher than the national average, Basu said,
adding eastern states have produced an extra 9-10 million tonnes
in 2011/12.
Rapid mechanisation, better farm practices, hybrid, drought
and flood resistant seed varieties, and effective nutrients
helped raise productivity.
In addition, setting up a facility that uses satellite
images to forecast crop size and manage drought would make farm
output estimates more accurate and predictable, he said.
"Due to these factors, the face of Indian agriculture is
going to change in the next five years," Basu said.
He said better agronomic practices could help India meet its
domestic lentils -- popularly known as pulses -- demand of 21-22
million tonnes in the next 4-5 years.
"Despite rising agricultural production, we will have to
adopt every possible technology, including GM (genetically
modified) crops, to sustain demand," Basu said.
India does not allow production of genetically altered food.
It has so far permitted commercial cultivation of only one
genetically engineered crop -- bacillus thuringiensis or Bt
cotton.
