MUMBAI, April 10 India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will charge a minimum initial
margin of 10 percent of value on all futures contracts of chana,
potato, rapeseed, soybean and soyoil from April 12, the exchange
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The margin will be applicable for all running and new
contracts to be launched of these farm commodities, which have
seen significant price rise since the beginning of March.
The special, additional margins will be applicable over the
revised minimum initial margin, it said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)