MUMBAI, April 10 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will charge a minimum initial margin of 10 percent of value on all futures contracts of chana, potato, rapeseed, soybean and soyoil from April 12, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

The margin will be applicable for all running and new contracts to be launched of these farm commodities, which have seen significant price rise since the beginning of March.

The special, additional margins will be applicable over the revised minimum initial margin, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)