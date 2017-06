NEW DELHI Jan 31 A panel of Indian ministers will meet on Feb. 7 to consider allowing further exports of sugar and non-basmati rice, Food Minister K.V. Thomas told reporters on Tuesday.

India, the world's top sugar consumer and second-biggest producer behind Brazil, has so far allowed mills to export 1 million tonnes of the sweetener in the year beginning in October.

The country, also the second-biggest rice producer, has already allowed exports of common grades beyond 2 million tonnes, removing a previous cap announced by Thomas in September 2011. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)