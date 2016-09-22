NEW DELHI, Sept 22 India's summer-sown rice output is seen at a record 93.88 million tonnes in the crop year to June 2017, 2.81 percent higher than last year, as plentiful monsoon rains help boost yields after back-to-back drought years, the farm ministry said.

Output of summer-sown grains is expected to jump 8.9 percent from a year earlier to a record 135.03 million tonnes, Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Thursday while releasing the first forecast for the season.

The farm ministry revises its forecasts as it gathers more information about planting and harvest in the country where 263 million farmers grow crops as varied as rice, corn, cane, cotton, and soybean, the main summer oilseed.

Farmers plant summer crops in the rainy months of June and July, and harvest them from October. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)