NEW DELHI Dec 19 India is on track to produce a record wheat crop in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

"The wheat crop looks better than last year. As the acreage is higher and the weather conditions have become very favourable it would be a record crop this year," he said.

In 2011, Indian farmers harvested a record 85.93 million tonnes.

Pawar also said lentils output for 2011-12 would be at 18 million tonnes, slightly lower than last year. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)