NEW DELHI, July 16 India is facing challenges in sustaining grains output due to poor monsoon rains, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

India's crucial monsoon rains have been below average since the start of the season in June though they were one percent above average in the past week due to an improvement in central India. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj, Editing by Anurag Kotoky)