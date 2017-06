NEW DELHI Feb 8 India's grains output in the current crop year to June 30 has already exceeded 250 million tonnes, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Friday, slightly higher than an earlier government forecast.

In September, Pawar's ministry estimated the country's total food grains output for the crop year that began in July would be 249.52 million tonnes as poor monsoon rains had hit some summer crops, including rice.

India's total grains output stood at around 260 million tonnes in 2011/12.

Further details of latest output estimates will be released later on Friday, Pawar added. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)