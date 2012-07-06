MUMBAI, July 6 Poor monsoon rainfall in June in key growing areas could affect pulses output in 2012/13 though rice production is unlikely to be affected, India's Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters on Friday.

India, the world's second biggest producer of rice, cotton and sugar, received 30 percent less rains than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about half of India's arable land is rain-fed.

The farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of a nearly $2 trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest, where good harvests are crucial to maintain rural incomes and thereby keep up the demand for gold and consumer goods. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)