NEW DELHI, April 23 India is expected to produce a record 90.83 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday, releasing the ministry's latest output estimates.

On March 30, India's farm secretary said wheat output could touch a record 90 million tonnes in 2011/12 crop year on favourable weather conditions.

The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year. India, the world's second biggest producer, consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year.

India is expected to produce 103.41 million tonnes of rice in 2011/12, the farm minister said, adding the country would have a total grain output of 252.56 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)