* Rural distress haunts Modi's first year in power
* Proposed scheme would cover crop losses and weak prices
* But it would favour big farmers over smallholders -
experts
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 3 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi plans to provide millions of farmers with income insurance
linked to crop prices, officials say, but it may not do much to
ease rural distress, with small farmers standing to benefit
little and likely to be put off by bureaucracy.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which swept to office a year
ago, hopes to consolidate its power in local elections in large
rural states over the next two years, but anger is growing after
rain and hailstorms ravaged farms in the north, contributing to
the suicide of hundreds of ruined farmers.
Modi has already tried an income-based farm insurance scheme
in his home state of Gujarat, with limited success - less than
10 percent of farmers opted into the scheme from 2013 as the
method for calculating payouts was skewed against smaller farms.
Details of the new insurance plan are still being worked out
but federal farm ministry officials say the aim would be to
ensure a guaranteed income for farmers by covering not just
losses due to weather but also from any slump in produce prices.
However, the absence of modern methods for assessing damage
to crops or falls in yields will continue to favour big farmers
over the 260 million smallholders in India who till plots
smaller than 2 hectares (5 acres).
Under the new plan - which a farm ministry official said was
a priority for Modi - farmers would be paid if their income fell
below a guaranteed minimum. That minimum would be set by
multiplying the average yield in recent years in a cluster of
villages by government-set crop prices.
However, shortfalls would be based not on individual
farmers' yields but on those across a wider area, influenced by
the higher yields of rich farmers able to afford better
fertiliser and pesticide. So a farmer with a poor crop will only
get the same compensation per hectare as others who may have had
far higher yields.
In the United States, satellites or drones are used to
assess crops for income-based insurance policies but India still
depends on more primitive methods, with personnel from land
record offices travelling around villages to inspect damage.
"We're taking baby steps in satellite mapping of farms but
unless the technology covers the entire country, crop loss
assessment will remain a tedious, time-consuming and inaccurate
process," said Avinash Kishore, an economist with the U.S.-based
International Food Policy Research Institute.
UNDERINSURED, BADLY COMPENSATED
Indian farmers rarely go for crop insurance except for
schemes attached to bank loans. Existing insurance plans based
on just crop yields or weather damage barely cover 10 percent of
the country's 263 million farmers.
One factor: payouts are made into bank accounts and more
than 70 percent of farmers don't have one. Modi is trying to get
more people to join the banking system and could allow mobile
phone vendors, fuel stations and corner stores to offer services
such as remittances and deposits.
With current farm insurance, state and federal governments
pay 40-75 percent of premiums depending on the crop, with the
rest paid by farmers. A similar split will apply to the new
scheme, according to the farm ministry official, who is directly
involved in framing the plan.
Governments spend about 25 billion rupees ($392 million) per
year on premiums. Total payouts vary but the average has been
less than $700 million in recent years.
It will continue to be mandatory for a farmer seeking a crop
loan to take out insurance, although once again payouts are not
determined by the fate of individual farms.
Government officials say assessing each farm is next to
impossible in a country where holdings are so small, but farmers
say the outcome is unfair.
"Isn't it bizarre that an insurance is thrust on me when I
go for an agricultural loan but I don't get payouts after losing
my crop?" asked Rakesh Tikait, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh.
"Crop loss has to be evenly distributed in a large number of
villages to make me eligible for an indemnity. Why?"
($1 = 63.84 rupees)
(Editing by Krishna N. Das and Alan Raybould)