* New scheme to carry low premiums for farmers-minister
* Scheme could be PM Modi's first major rural programme
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Dec 23 India will launch a new farm
crop insurance scheme early next year and use drones and other
technologies to assess crop damage, the agriculture minister
said on Wednesday, in what could be Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's first major move to address rural hardship.
The impact of unseasonal rains and two straight years of
drought on agriculture that sustains over two thirds of India's
1.25 billion people has dented Modi's popularity in the
countryside, contributing to a humiliating loss for the premier
in elections last month in the largely rural state of Bihar.
Several debt-laden farmers have committed suicide this year,
and on Wednesday Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Radha
Mohan Singh said that delays in clearing payouts for crop losses
was the "biggest reason for destroying farm families".
"I completely believe that in the beginning of the new year
we'll gift (a new insurance scheme) to farmers," he told
reporters after launching two mobile applications to check farm
produce prices and crop insurance details.
"The new insurance policy will ensure compensation is paid
as early as possible. In the current system payments keep
getting delayed, destroying so many families."
Reuters reported last week Modi would adjust budget
priorities in 2016 to focus on social initiatives like the
insurance scheme, while capping infrastructure spending he
prioritised since taking office 19 months ago.
The government will lower the share of insurance premiums
farmers pay from the current rate of up to 40 percent, which is
one of the main reasons that only about a 10th of India's
estimated 263 million farmers opt for crop insurance.
Federal and state governments could share the remaining
premium costs, Singh said, adding that drones and other
technologies will be used to minimise human interference in
processing claims to expedite payments.
Satellites or drones are extensively used to assess crops
for insurance policies in developed countries such as the United
States, but India still depends on more primitive methods, with
personnel from land record offices travelling around villages to
inspect damage.
Also, the level of insurance payouts in India tend to be
determined by the extent of damage incurred by prosperous
farmers who use higher quality seeds, fertiliers and equipment,
which means that poor farmers more exposed to the vagaries of
weather benefit little.
The main crop insurance providers in the country are
Agriculture Insurance Company of India, ICICI-Lombard,
IFFCO-TOKIO, HDFC-ERGO, Cholamandalam-MS, Tata-AIG, Future
Generali India, Reliance, Bajaj Allianz, SBI and Universal Sompo
General Insurance.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Greg Mahlich)