NEW DELHI Jan 8 India will launch its first
major crop damage insurance scheme for farmers in the fiscal
year starting April 1, the federal farm minister said on Friday,
in what could be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first
significant move to address the distress plaguing the country's
agricultural sector.
The impact of unseasonal rains and two straight years of
drought on agriculture that sustains over two-thirds of India's
1.25 billion people has dented Modi's popularity in the
countryside, contributing to a humiliating loss for the premier
in elections last year in the largely rural state of Bihar.
Reuters reported last month that India will launch a new
farm crop insurance scheme in 2016 and use drones and other
technologies to assess crop damage.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)