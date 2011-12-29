By Rajendra Jadhav
| JALGAON, India
JALGAON, India Dec 29 Usually around this
time of the year, Jalgaon city in western India is abuzz with
trucks ferrying mountains of fluffy white cotton to its markets.
But this year, farmers have been blocking roads with burning
tyres and refusing to sell their produce in a bid to force the
government to prop up crop prices which they say barely cover
costs.
"Look at input costs. You are raising the price of
fertilisers, electricity, seeds and not raising the price of
cotton," farmer Yuvraj Vaman Patil, who has been holding on to
most of his 1.9 tonne harvest, said at a recent rally.
Patil is not alone.
In recent weeks, thousands in farm belts from the state of
Maharashtra in the west to Andhra Pradesh in the south have been
out on the streets, demanding the government hike support prices
of farm commodities to match rising costs.
Price is the unique spur to these protests in Asia's
third-largest economy, a change from opposition largely focused
on global trade policies and driven by local leaders to tap the
weighty farm vote.
Farmers in the cotton-growing district of Jalgaon, for
example, want the government to pay 6,000 rupees ($112.8) for
100 kg of cotton, nearly double the support price of 3,300
rupees.
"Support prices do not reflect the rise in production
costs," said Raju Shetty, a farmers' leader and member of
parliament.
"We are demanding a rise in support prices of almost all
commodities considering the higher cost of fertiliser,
electricity and labour wages," says Shetty, who last month led a
cane farmers' protest in Maharashtra.
HIGHER PRICES
With about half of India's 1.2 billion people making a
living from farming-related activities, the farmers' protests
are piling pressure on the economy which is already struggling
with high inflation and slowing growth.
With farmers clamping down on deliveries, prices of
commodities such as sugarcane, cotton and onions have jumped and
traders are feeling the squeeze.
Ramesh Patil, a trader in Jalgaon, had committed
to sell cotton to a Mumbai-based exporter in the first week of
December, expecting peak crop arrivals at local markets in
November.
But Patil was forced to trek out to local villages to deal
directly with sellers -- who asked a higher price.
"I didn't have any choice but to pay farmers high prices and
buy cotton. I could see prices in the world market were falling,
exports prices were falling, but since I had this commitment I
had to buy at the higher price. I can't default," Patil said.
Cotton arrivals at markets in Maharashtra from the beginning
of the cotton year on Oct. 1 until Dec. 25 stood at
1.4 million bales of 170 kg each, nearly half of the 2.77
million bales during the same period a year ago.
New Delhi is also feeling the heat as higher prices secured
by sugar cane farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have
prompted millers to call for an increase in exports.
Exports will trim local sugar supplies and harden prices,
putting further pressure on food inflation.
In the top sugar-producing state of Maharashtra, millers
finally agreed to pay higher prices after farmers refused to
sell produce at lower levels.
But the millers are now calling on the government to allow
more sugar exports over and above the one million tonnes agreed
in November to ensure they can offset that outlay with higher
prices in the world market.
India's second-biggest sugar producing state, Uttar Pradesh,
raised the price sugar mills must pay for the new season crop by
as much as 19 percent this year to 235-250 rupees per 100 kg.
That has hurt loss-making sugar companies like Balrampur
Chini Mills Ltd, Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd and
Shree Renuka Sugars, whose share prices have
fallen 41 to 72 percent since the start of 2011.
"Millers can't pay farmers a higher price by just
selling sugar in the local market," said Kamal Jain, managing
director of Kamal Jain Trading Services, a sugar brokerage.
"The government needs to allow exports as in the local
market prices are low."
FOOD SUBSIDIES
Cash-strapped state and central governments can't always
afford to jack up support prices as New Delhi is already saddled
with a big fiscal deficit and higher support prices will only
push up the food subsidy bill.
Food subsidies in 2011/12 are likely to touch 800 billion
rupees to 1 trillion rupees ($15-$18.8 billion), much higher
than 605.7 billion estimated in the budget, Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee informed lawmakers this month.
India increased the purchase price for common rice by eight
percent and decided it will pay nearly 10 percent more to local
farmers for buying wheat in 2012 over this year.
"Pressure from the farmers' side is very high ... Now
procurement prices of wheat, rice are needed to rise almost
every year by a substantial amount," said an official at Food
Corporation of India, the government procurement agency.
"This will add to the food subsidy."
The government's plans to expand a multi-billion dollar food
subsidy programme may make it tougher to meet its target to cut
the fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent of GDP in the fiscal year that
ends in March.
The Food Security Bill, introduced in parliament this month
and expected to win easy approval, would guarantee cut-price
grains to 63.5 percent of the population, adding as much as $7.5
billion to New Delhi's subsidy burden.
Analysts and traders say raising support prices will also
make it difficult to arrest food inflation.
"Government buys from farmers paying support price. If
private players want to buy, obviously they need to pay higher
than the support price," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst
with Angel Commodities Broking.
Analysts like Tarun Surana of Sunidhi Securities believe
freeing up prices of nitrogenous fertiliser urea is key to
cutting the subsidy bill, but that is unlikely as the government
cannot afford to alienate farmers ahead of state elections.
"The government can't take any bold steps due to state
elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab,
which are agrarian states. They use a lot of urea. These states
are too big to lose," Surana said.
Mukherjee said this month the fertiliser subsidy bill for
2011/12 will hit 900 billion rupees, more than double the budget
estimate, despite decontrolling prices of a few fertilisers.
Protesters say government policies like decontrol of
phosphatic and potash fertilisers to trim its subsidy bill led
to an almost 100 percent rise in their prices in a year.
Avinash Lotan Patil, a 43-year-old cotton farmer from
Jalgaon, puts it simply.
"If the government can raise electricity and fertiliser
prices, why can't they raise cotton prices?" he asks.