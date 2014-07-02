By Rajendra Jadhav
| LASALGAON, India, July 2
LASALGAON, India, July 2 Pramod Patil's 40-acre
field in Lasalgaon usually turns green around now with
germinated soybean and corn seeds, but this year he has yet to
begin planting because of scanty monsoon rains in India's
western Maharashtra state.
Like 27-year old Patil, millions of Indian farmers are
hoping rains will strengthen in the next two weeks so they can
grow rice, soybean, cotton, pulses and some vegetables - summer
crops that account for 7.5 percent of the country's economy.
"Every day we look at the sky hoping to see some black
rainfall clouds, but the sky is clear," says Patil, his fingers
pointing skywards. "Soybean and onion prices are attractive, but
what's the use if I fail to cultivate crops this year?"
A poor monsoon season cuts exports, stokes food inflation
and leads to lower demand for industries ranging from
automobiles to consumer goods, while even a slow start can delay
exports of some crops and increase the need for imports.
Rainfall in June, the first month of the four-month monsoon
season, was 43 percent below average across India, but more than
90 percent down in some states like Maharashtra and neighbouring
Gujarat, top producers of cotton, soybean and sugar cane.
One of the world's biggest producers and consumers of rice,
corn, cooking oil, sugar and cotton, India relies heavily on the
annual monsoon rains as nearly half of its farmland is rainfed.
A delay in sowing will hit soymeal and cotton exports that
normally pick up from October, and could force India to increase
imports of edible oils, said Harish Galipelli, vice-president
research at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
The poor start to the monsoon in India's western region
could affect production because only 35 percent of the area sown
to crops is irrigated, Morgan Stanley Research said in a note.
India's summer-sown crops covered just 13.1 million hectares
(32.4 million acres) as on June 27, the farm ministry said, just
over half of the level a year earlier.
DROUGHT POCKETS
Rains are forecast to gain momentum over most of the country
early this month, but the farm minister said on Tuesday that a
"drought-like situation might prevail in some pockets" of
western India.
A prolonged dry spell could reduce crop yields and cut
returns for farmers, many of whom take on debt to buy seeds and
fertilisers. This could force some farmers to skip either a
summer-sown or winter-sown crop.
"Normally we harvest soybeans in October and then cultivate
onions in November. We'll have to skip soybeans if we fail to
get rainfall in the next two weeks," said Patil, speaking as his
two permanent labourers slept under a tree due to a lack of
work.
For farmer Satish Khairnar, it is a case of playing safe. He
plans to minimise sowing in the fear of wasting money on seeds
and fertiliser should drought take hold.
Such caution has already affected Vijay Nikam, who has been
selling seeds and pesticides to farmers in Khairnar's village
for more than two decades, but whose sales are down 90 percent
on last year.
"I've sown cotton on eight acres (3 hectares), but it will
wilt if rainfall is delayed by one more week," said Abhiman
Patil, a 62-year-old farmer in Maharashtra who has been
irrigating his farmland using water from wells that are fast
drying up.
"The next eight days will decide whether I am going to
recover my investment or I am going to make losses. Let's pray
there will be some showers."
(Editing by Krishna N Das and Richard Pullin)