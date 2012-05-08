NEW DELHI May 8 Indian designers are famous for
their elaborate embroideries and rich textiles but have yet to
come up with products to woo the world's fashion hotspots in the
West, says Manish Arora, the international face of India's
fashion industry.
Known for his colourful and psychedelic designs, Arora is
the only Indian who is a regular at the Paris Fashion Week, and
boasts of celebrity clients such as singers Lady Gaga, Katy
Perry, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.
Demand for Indian couture has surged in the Middle East and
East Asia in recent years, but the geographically and culturally
distant West remains a largely unexplored frontier.
Many designers say they just need exposure to carve out a
market in places like Europe and the United States, but Arora
disagrees.
"I don't think it's like that (exposure). It's the product
which matters at the end of the day," Arora, who just launched
his Spring/Summer 2012 collection in India after showcasing it
in Paris, told Reuters in an interview.
"If your product is ready for the international market, then
it will be there."
While flowing dresses with intricate draping and heavy
embroidery mastered over centuries in India may suit rich buyers
in Dubai and Riyadh, they remain novelty items in Paris and
London, where the avant-garde is celebrated.
Arora, who is often described in the media as India's "John
Galliano" for his innovative and bold cuts, said his originality
is what earned him recognition in Europe.
"I guess what people like about my work is that I have a
very strong individual style. That's what works for me," said
the designer, whose overseas clients account for around 70
percent of his sales.
The New Delhi-based designer is stocked in 75 stores
worldwide with a majority in Europe. The price of his
Spring/Summer collection ranges from 8,000 to 75,000 rupees
($151 to $1418.)
Arora's creations are combinations of intricate Indian
craftsmanship and futuristic designs which are sometimes
described as "bizarre' or "theatrical," earning him fans like
Lady Gaga.
"I don't do anything specific to dress celebrities up. Katy
Perry, she noticed my work herself through shows ... and Lady
Gaga or Rihanna, their stylists are always looking at
everybody's work and I guess I match very well with their
personality," he said.
Arora's international success apart, a majority of Indian
designers still sell around 80 percent of their products at
home, where couture is still primarily a bridal wear market
catering to the big, showy Indian wedding.
This means that the fashion industry is still relatively
small, estimated to pull in around 7.5 billion rupees ($166
million) in 2012, according to a 2008 report by business body
ASSOCHAM.
Despite the economic and cultural hype surrounding India in
recent years, Arora said the country's designers have yet to
properly cash in.
His advice? Be original.
"To each his own. Everyone has their own individual style
and it depends on them," he said.
(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Elaine Lies)