By Tony Tharakan
NEW DELHI, March 25 Nine hospital beds in a row
and imaginary patients hooked up to intravenous drips. Not the
usual setting for a fashion catwalk.
But Indian designer Rajesh Pratap Singh returned to his
roots for the inaugural show of the Amazon India Fashion Week in
New Delhi on Wednesday.
Singh, who grew up in a family of doctors, said his show was
a tribute to healthcare professionals who saved lives despite
going through problems of their own.
"I belong to a medical family and it (the show) was
basically respect for health workers," Singh told Reuters.
Models took a stroll down the pristine white catwalk in
sheath dresses and pleated skirts that the designer said were
meant to evoke the uniforms of nurses in the 1950s.
The models wore large-framed glasses and many of the
black-and-white leather and wool ensembles featured polka dot
patterns to symbolise drops of blood.
Singh's model nurses occasionally lay down on the beds,
broke into an impromptu jig, scowled or seemed to have seizures
as they posed for photographers at the edge of the runway.
Many wore surgical masks while some carried first-aid boxes.
At least one model sported a bandaged head.
"It symbolises what they are going through, and at the same
time they are very professional," Singh said.
More than 100 designers are showcasing autumn and winter
collections on the runway or in stalls at the fashion week that
ends on Sunday.
India's premier fashion event, first held in 2000, is being
sponsored this year by the Indian arm of online retailer Amazon.