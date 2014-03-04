MUMBAI, March 4 Food Corporation of India raised 80 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) in government-guaranteed 8-year bonds with an annualised coupon of 9.96 percent, three traders with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bond sale, which traders estimated was the country's biggest corporate debt issuance since July 2012 when Air India raised 74 billion rupees worth of debt, met strong demand.

The pricing for the sale, done via a private placement, was equivalent to 42 basis points over an equivalent 8-year government bond, and much narrower than the upper ceiling of 60 bps provided by the firm, the sources said.

FCI scrapped initial plans to also sell 5- and 10-year bonds due to lower demand, the sources also said. ($1 = 62.0300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)