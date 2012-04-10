NEW DELHI, April 10 India is likely to decide on
a proposal to allow foreign carriers to invest in local airlines
as early as Thursday, a senior government official said, which
could provide a lifeline to cash-starved and debt-laden carriers
like Kingfisher Airlines.
"The decision is imminent," said the official at India's
Department Of Industrial Policy and Promotion, referring to a
"It may be as soon as Thursday."
He, however, declined to say what the proposed foreign
investment cap would be.
Indian airlines have been battered by rising fuel costs,
high taxes and fierce competition in a market where five of the
six main operators are losing money.
India currently bars foreign airlines from picking up stake
in Indian carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to
hold a cumulative 49 percent.
The country's civil aviation ministry had in January
recommended that the government allow foreign airlines to buy
stakes of up to 49 percent in Indian carriers. The proposal,
however, needs approvals from the trade ministry and the union
cabinet to become law.
Kingfisher Airlines, which has a debt load of $1.3 billion,
has said foreign airlines have expressed interest to invest in
the company, and that those investors are just awaiting a formal
government approval.
Kingfisher shares, which were down as much as 4.6 percent
earlier in the day, closed 7.5 percent up at 18.60 rupees on
Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; writing by Anurag Kotoky;
editing by Malini Menon)