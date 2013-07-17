MUMBAI, July 17 India's fixed income association
said there would be no trading bands for government bonds and
other securities on Wednesday, a second day in a row after the
central bank announced measures to curb the rupee's slide and
sent bond yields surging.
A key measure coming into effect from Wednesday is the total
funds available under the Reserve Bank of India's repo window
will be capped at 1 percent of banks' deposits.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 52 basis points on
Tuesday to close at 8.07 percent, its biggest single-day rise
since Jan. 7, 2009, when the yield had risen 71 bps following an
unexpected increase in the government borrowing programme.
