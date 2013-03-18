NEW DELHI, March 18 India can remove or relax
many of the "outdated" caps on foreign direct investment (FDI)
in different sectors, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on
Monday.
A review of caps in different sectors is on, but the cabinet
will take a final call on where to relax investment
restrictions, he said in an interview to Bloomberg TV India.
India liberalised rules on foreign investment in the
country's supermarket and aviation sectors last year, but many
investors would like the government to press ahead with more
reforms in order to boost flagging economic growth.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)