NEW DELHI, March 18 India can remove or relax many of the "outdated" caps on foreign direct investment (FDI) in different sectors, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

A review of caps in different sectors is on, but the cabinet will take a final call on where to relax investment restrictions, he said in an interview to Bloomberg TV India.

India liberalised rules on foreign investment in the country's supermarket and aviation sectors last year, but many investors would like the government to press ahead with more reforms in order to boost flagging economic growth. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)