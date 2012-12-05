US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Dec 5 India's fragile ruling coalition won a vote on allowing foreign supermarkets to operate in Asia's third-largest economy, passing a test of support for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's minority government and his flagship economic reforms.
Expectations the government would win drove India's stock market to a 19-month high. The victory should help ease through parliament bills aimed at attracting foreign investment to the ailing pension and insurance sectors.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)