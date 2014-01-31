NEW DELHI Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India rose 54.8 percent in November to $1.64 billion compared with $1.06 billion a year ago, a government statement said on Friday.

Total FDI inflows in the first eight months for the current fiscal year that ends in March were down 2 percent from a year earlier at $15.46 billion, compared with $15.85 billion during the year-ago period, the statement said.

With a struggling economy, that grew at its slowest pace in a decade last fiscal year due largely to a lack of corporate investment, India desperately needs to attract foreign investments to regain its growth momentum.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)