* India approves 8 foreign pharma investments worth $333 mln
* Approves 21 FDI proposals in total worth $433.5 mln
* Firms will need to produce cheap drugs for 5 years
* Finance minister keen to speed up FDI plans
By Manoj Kumar and Kaustubh Kulkarni
NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India has approved eight
foreign investments in drugmakers worth $333 million in total,
signalling the finance ministry may be winning a battle to open
up the country's fast-growing markets and giving a boost to
global drugmakers hungry for growth.
As a condition of its approval, however, the government said
the foreign companies including U.S.-based Pfizer and
Germany's B-Braun would have to continue producing cheap drugs
and maintain spending in ongoing research and development
projects run by their Indian partners for five years.
Since becoming finance minister last month, P. Chidambaram
has directed officials to fast-track foreign direct investments
(FDI) as part of a drive to revive investor confidence after
India's economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years.
Proposals had been delayed for months due to a lack of
clarity over government policy, with some government bodies
expressing concerns that medicine prices might rise after a few
Indian drugmakers sold businesses to overseas rivals.
In all, Chidambaram approved 21 foreign direct investment
proposals totalling 24.1 billion rupees ($433.5 million) on the
recommendation of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB).
The proposals were cleared after the government decided to
allow up to 49 percent foreign direct investment in domestic
companies with conditions, two government sources said.
The present rules allow 100 percent foreign investment for
new companies being set up in India while overseas investment in
existing companies needs FIPB approval.
The government did not give details of the investments.
A McKinsey report earlier this year projected India's
pharmaceutical market would triple to $20 billion by 2015 and
move into the world's top-10 pharmaceutical markets.
"The absolute growth of $14 billion will be next to the
growth potential of the U.S. and China, and in the same league
as the growth in Japan, Canada and the UK," it said.
Abbott Laboratories bought Mumbai-based Piramal
Healthcare's Indian business for $3.72 billion in 2010 while
Ranbaxy founders sold a controlling stake in the
company to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co for $4.2 billion
in 2008.
Global drugmakers such as Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline,
Sanofi also have a significant presence in the country
and are looking to expand their businesses there.
Abbott has the largest market share followed by India's
Cipla and GlaxoSmithKline.