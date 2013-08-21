NEW DELHI Aug 21 Foreign direct investment inflows into India rose an annual 16 percent in June to $1.44 billion, a government statement said on Wednesday, the lowest monthly inflow so far in 2013.

For the three months to June, FDI inflows were up 22 percent from a year earlier to $5.4 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in the statement.

FDI inflows had declined to $22.42 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2013, from $35.12 billion in the previous year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)