Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI Indian companies' investment overseas tapered off in April from the previous month, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $2.67 billion, down from $2.77 billion in March, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Thursday.
Of the total outward FDI in April, guarantees continued to be the biggest portion at $1.77 billion, $596.3 million was towards equity purchases and $312.2 million in loans.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.