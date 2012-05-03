BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 3 Indian companies' investment overseas tapered off in April from the previous month, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $2.67 billion, down from $2.77 billion in March, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Thursday.
Of the total outward FDI in April, guarantees continued to be the biggest portion at $1.77 billion, $596.3 million was towards equity purchases and $312.2 million in loans. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 86,385 units in May 2017