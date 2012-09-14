NEW DELHI India will "notify", or formally lift investment caps, in the supermarket and civil aviation sectors next week, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Friday.

India opened up its supermarket sector to foreign direct investment and allowed foreign airlines to invest in local carriers in a spate of policy actions on Friday, a day after New Delhi raised the price of heavily subsidized diesel in a bold political move.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh)