By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 5 Major global companies
consider India their third most favoured destination after China
and the United States, a UN report said on Thursday, and
investment inflows could increase by more than 20 percent both
this year and next.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into India leapt 30
percent to nearly $32 billion in 2011, though held back by slow
pace of reforms, it still remains a long way down the league
table of FDI recipients.
China drew $124 billion last year, while Brazil attracted
nearly $67 billion and Russia $53 billion..
"The FDI inflows into India can go up by 20-25 percent this
year and by about 20 percent next year, if the present trend
continues," said Nagesh Kumar, Chief Economist, United Nations
Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, while
releasing the UNCTAD's World Investment Report 2012.
Some 179 global companies -from the manufacturing, services
and primary sectors -- were surveyed between February and May,
on their favoured investment destinations for 2012 to 2014.
Kumar said FDI growth seems to be keeping its momentum in
2012, referring to furniture maker IKEA and Coca
Cola's recent announcements to pump nearly $5 billion
combined into India over the long term.
Though India's economic growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the
March quarter, its slowest in nine years, its trends still
compared favorably, Kumar said.
"Compared to many other places, India is doing better in
terms of growth," he said, adding global investors were looking
at the long term prospects and wide market in Asia's third
largest economy.
The report said worldwide FDI flows exceeded the
pre-financial crisis average in 2011, reaching around $1.5
trillion, despite turmoil in the global economy, and is
projected around $1.6 trillion this year.
Global companies are sitting on hefty cash reserves and
waiting for the euro zone situation to stabilise before
investing, he said.
Earlier this year India allowed full foreign ownership of
single brand retailers, although late last year it backtracked
on a plan to allow in foreign supermarkets.
Many investors are hoping it revives that plan soon, after
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh recently took over the finance
portfolio and talked about the need to address problems in the
insurance and mutual fund industries, as well as taxation.
Kumar said corporate investors look at long term prospects
and recent controversies over retroactive tax proposals broadly
aimed at taxing companies like Vodafone, or proposed
general anti-tax avoidance rules (GAAR) would not hurt India's
prospects as an investment destination.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)