* India abolishes 20 pct duty on oilmeal imports
* Domestic soymeal prices double in three months
* Poor monsoon, lower global output lifts prices
* Traders see China's soymeal exports to India
By Naveen Thukral and Ratnajyoti Dutta
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Aug 2 India, Asia's top
soymeal exporter, could turn into an importer as poor monsoon
rains threaten crop yields, lifting domestic prices to a record
and deepening global supply concerns triggered by the worst U.S.
drought in 56 years.
Soymeal prices in India have more than doubled in the last
three months, raising concerns over food inflation and prompting
the authorities to abolish customs tariffs on oilmeal imports.
"It is bullish for prices as a supplier is turning into an
importer," said one trading manager with an international
trading company in Singapore, who declined to be identified
because he was not authorised to speak to the media. "We don't
see large-scale imports but it is more of a psychological move."
India's imports could buoy benchmark Chicago soymeal
futures, which have jumped almost 40 percent in the last
two months, hitting an all-time on Tuesday, as the U.S. drought
curbs yields.
Indian soymeal prices have climbed 110 percent since early
May to a record $850 a tonne as the June-September monsoon
rains, the main source of irrigation for half of its farmlands,
have been a fifth below normal.
Import duty on oilcakes or oilmeal will be waived to ease
tight domestic supplies for the feed industry and edible oil
producers, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar announced this week.
India exports about 4 million to 5 million tonnes of soymeal
annually and around 2 million to 4 million tonnes of corn,
mainly to Asia. This year it has sold about half-a-million
tonnes of soymeal to sanctions-hit Iran at record prices.
Weather conditions make it difficult to track future
requirements precisely, and India has previously suffered from
production swings of this kind.
In 2009, New York raw sugar futures rocketed to their
highest in nearly three decades after a severe drought forced
India to import about 2 million tonnes after having exported 5
million tonnes a year earlier.
As the market awaits a formal order from the government,
traders said shipments to India were most likely to be made from
China, itself the world's biggest soybean importer.
Traders are quoting Chinese soymeal at around $690 a tonne,
including the cost of shipping to India.
"China is most competitive at the moment for supplies to
India," said another Singapore trader. "India could buy around
300,000 tonnes from China in the next few months."
Imports could ease India's soymeal prices, even though this
volume is paltry beside the nation's annual consumption of 3.4
million tonnes, which is used to feed cattle, chickens, pigs and
fish. Meal is made by extracting oil from the beans.
China, which imports 60 percent of the world's traded
soybeans, has an overcapacity in oilseed processing, leading to
comparatively lower prices.
"The duty waiver will be helpful to import oilmeal until new
oilseed crops come in October," said a Mumbai-based trader.
Import duty on oilmeals such as soybean, groundnut and sunflower
stands around 20 percent, including local levies.
Traders said India has never imported soymeal, although it
has bought other types of oilmeal, such as mustard or canola,
palm kernel and groundnut or sunflower, as and when needed.
Some traders said about 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes of soybean
stocks from the previous season were still available in local
markets to feed industry demand until the new harvest starts
from October.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)