By Rajendra Jadhav and Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's fertiliser demand is
likely to fall nearly a fifth to 45 million tonnes in 2012/13 on
record high prices of some soil nutrients and a drought in key
cash crop-growing areas.
The first year-on-year drop in consumption in five years is
likely to hurt crop yields and sales of fertiliser companies,
although it will help the government cap the fertiliser subsidy
-- one of the reasons behind India's high fiscal deficit.
"Consumption has been hit badly. So far we have seen a 50
percent drop in potash sales and 30 percent fall in phosphate
sales," said U.S. Awasthi, managing director, Indian Farmers
Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd, the country's top fertiliser maker.
Fertiliser demand is likely to fall to 45 million tonnes in
the current financial year ending March, from a record high 54.6
million tonnes a year ago, he said.
Indian fertiliser makers have substantially raised prices of
diammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MoP) to record
highs from April as global prices jumped while the Indian rupee
fell nearly 9 percent against the dollar.
Also, the government slashed subsides for DAP and MoP by
27.4 percent and 10 percent respectively for the current
financial year.
"Due to higher prices, some sort of resistance is there and
people have rationalised application of DAP and MoP," said Ashok
Ghasghase, director-marketing, at state-run Rashtriya Chemicals
and Fertilizers Ltd.
Scanty rainfall in key crop growing states like Gujarat,
Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka further depressed sentiment.
"Due to erratic rains, farmers are very cautious in using
fertilisers. Application of high-cost fertiliser is a risk for
them. If rainfall fails, they will end up making bigger losses,"
said Tarun Surana, an analyst at Sunidhi Securities & Finance.
Poor demand is likely to affect the profitability of Indian
fertiliser firms such as RCF, Tata Chemicals, National
Fertilisers, GSFC, Coromandel International
and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.
India, a leading producer of key crops, usually sees a drop
in crop yields in drought years, and this year a fall in
fertiliser usage can further trim yields, said Vedika Narvekar,
a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
UREA CONSUMPTION
State-controlled prices of urea remained unchanged, while
that of deregulated DAP and MoP surged. This widened the price
difference between urea and other fertilisers.
"Urea consumption should remain at levels that of last
year... because of higher phosphate and potash prices, the
requirement has shifted to urea," said Ghasghase at RCF.
For years, the Indian fertiliser industry has been trying to
persuade farmers to rationalise urea usage as in many areas they
had been using it excessively without applying potash, phosphate
and sulphur in required amounts.
Slowing demand for fertiliser is already pinching global
suppliers as India imports all its potash and also buys about 90
percent of its phosphate from abroad.
"Our import requirement has gone down due to falling
demand," Awasthi said.
The country had signed import deals for over 6 million
tonnes MoP in 2011/12 and more than 7 million tonnes of DAP.
Potash Corp, Mosaic Co, Agrium Inc
, Uralkali, ICL Israel Chemicals and
K+S are among the major potash suppliers to India.
Morocco's Office Cherifien des Phosphates, PhosChem and
Russia's Phosagro are key DAP suppliers to India.
The demand slump caused by poor rainfall during kharif, or
summer-sown crop, season is irreversible, but the industry is
now hoping for a normal rabi, or winter-sown crop, season.
"As of now, northern states are getting good rains. If this
kind of scenario continues, probably it will help maintain
normal demand during rabi season," Ghasghase said.
The Indian government usually pays a higher subsidy on
fertilisers than intial budget estimates.
This year is likely to be an exception with a sharp drop in
consumption enabling the government to retain subsidy at the
609.7 billion rupees ($10.96 billion) estimated in the budget,
said an industry official, who declined to be named.
($1 = 55.6 rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)