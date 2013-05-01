NEW DELHI May 1 India said it expects to cut the subsidies on phosphate and potash-based fertilisers by about 15 percent in the fiscal year that began in April in an effort to rein in the fiscal deficit.

In the last fiscal year, the government earmarked 305.76 billion rupees ($5.68 billion) to subsidise phosphate and potash-based fertilisers.

Fertilisers are the third-biggest item in the government's total subsidy bill, amounting to over two percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), after oil and food.

The final subsidy cuts will depend on total consumption in the current fiscal year, the statement said.

India imports both potash and phosphate. Potash Corp , Mosaic Co, Agrium Inc, Uralkali , Arab Potash Co, and ICL Israel Chemicals are among its major suppliers.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has estimated the total fertiliser subsidy at 659.72 billion rupees for 2013/14, broadly unchanged from a revised estimate of 659.74 billion rupees in the previous year.

Brakes on public spending helped cut the country's fiscal deficit to around 5 percent of GDP this year. India aims to lower that to 4.8 percent this year. ($1 = 53.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Louise Heavens)