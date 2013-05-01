(Adds quotes, details)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI May 1 India on Wednesday
decided to cut the subsidies on phosphate and potash-based
fertilisers in the fiscal year that began in April in an effort
to rein in its fiscal deficit.
The cut for the second year in a row will limit Indian
fertiliser companies' ability to pass on falls in global
fertiliser prices to local farmers and thereby stem any rebound
in consumption of potash and phosphate based fertilisers which
fell by nearly 30 percent last year.
It will also limit India's imports of potash and phosphate.
India imports all its potash and also buys about 90 percent of
its phosphate from abroad.
The subsidy for diammonium phosphate (DAP) has been cut by
14 percent from a year ago to 12,350 rupees per tonne for
2013/14, and for muriate of potash (MoP) by 21.5 percent to
11,300 rupees per tonne, the government said in a statement.
"According to the new rates, the total subsidy for the
potash and phosphate fertilisers for the financial year 2013-14
would be reduced by around 15 percent," the statement said.
Reuters reported exclusively in February that India was
planning to cut its fertiliser subsidy bill by at least 15
percent for the fiscal year 2013-14 by reducing subsidies for
DAP and MoP.
In the last fiscal year, the government earmarked 305.76
billion rupees ($5.68 billion) to subsidise phosphate and
potash-based fertilisers.
"Fertiliser companies could have cut potash and phosphate
prices sharply, had the government kept fertiliser subsidy
steady. Now they can reduce prices marginally," said a senior
official with a fertiliser producer, who declined to be named.
India imported MoP at an average price of $490 a tonne last
year, while prices of DAP hovered around $580 per tonne. This
year India is buying MoP at $427 a tonne, while global DAP
prices have fallen to about $525 a tonne.
Potash Corp, Mosaic Co, Agrium Inc
, Uralkali, Arab Potash Co, ICL
Israel Chemicals and Germany's K+S AG are
among the major potash suppliers to India.
Moroccan phosphate producer Office Cherifien des Phosphates
(OCP), PhosChem and Russian fertiliser group Phosagro are key
DAP suppliers to India.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; editing by
James Jukwey)