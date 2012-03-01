MUMBAI, March 1 India will cut subsidy for diammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MoP) fertilizers by 27.4 percent and 10 percent respectively for 2012/13 as part of plans to reduce its financial burdens, a government statement said on Thursday.

The subsidy for DAP will stand at 14,350 rupees ($291.7) per tonne in next financial year beginning from April compared to 19,763 rupees for the current year. The subsidy for MoP has been fixed at 14,440 per tonne against 16,054 for the current year.

The government expects subsidy allocation for potash and phosphate based fertilisers to go down by nearly a fifth in 2012/13. ($1= 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by C. K. Nayak; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)