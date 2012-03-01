By C.K. Nayak and Rajendra Jadhav
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 1 India will cut
by a fifth the subsidy it gives to phosphate and potash-based
fertilisers in 2012/13, the government said in a statement on
Thursday, its latest step aimed at patching up its widening
fiscal deficit.
Subsides to diammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash
(MoP) fertilisers will be slashed by 27.4 percent and 10 percent
respectively. But it left out urea, the most used crop nutrient
that accounts for the bulk of the government's spending on
fertilisers.
The subsidy for DAP will stand at 14,350 rupees ($291.7) per
tonne in next financial year beginning from April compared to
19,763 rupees for the current year. For MoP, the same has been
fixed at 14,440 rupees per tonne against 16,054 this year.
Subsidy rates for nitrogen, phosphate and potash nutrients
are also being cut by 11.6 percent, 32.6 percent, and 10.3
percent respectively. It kept the sulphur subsidy steady at
1.677 rupees per kg.
Indian farmers have complained over a sharp rise in retail
prices of fertilisers, especially of DAP and MoP in the past
year. Analysts said with the subsidy cut, retail prices of
fertilisers were unlikely to go down.
"This is negative for complex fertilisers as reduction in
subsidy will limited industry's ability to reduce maximum retail
price for farmers," Tarun Surana, analyst at Sunidhi Securities
& Finance in Mumbai, said in a research note.
"Reduction in maximum retail price would have been helpful
to avoid strong resistance in accepting higher prices among
farming community."
India imports all its potash and also buys about 90 percent
of its phosphate from abroad. Potash Corp, Mosaic Co
, Agrium Inc, Uralkali, Arab Potash
Co, ICL Israel Chemicals and K+S are among
the major potash suppliers to India.
Moroccan phosphate producer Office Cherifien des Phosphates
(OCP), PhosChem and Russian fertiliser group Phosagro are key
DAP supplier to India.
The country's biggest importer, Indian Farmers Fertiliser
Co-operative Ltd (IFFCO), said it was not planning to raise
prices despite the proposed subsidy cuts.
"We will not raise retail prices of DAP and MoP due to lower
subsidy," U.S. Awasthi, IFFCO managing director, told Reuters.
"Instead we will try to secure imported raw material
supplies at lower price."
New Delhi is widely expected to miss by a long chalk its
deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP for 2011/12. It approved
this week a plan to sell some of the government's shareholdings
in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp through a share auction.
The fertiliser subsidy bill for 2011/12 is likely to hit 900
billion rupees, more than double the budget estimate, Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee said last year.
The government began providing fertiliser companies subsidy
for potash, phosphate and complex fertilisers based on content
of the nutrient in the fertilisers in 2010.