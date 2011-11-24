MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian fertiliser makers
are renegotiating import deals of potash, phosphate and other
raw materials, as a sharp rupee fall has lifted production cost
at a time when farmers resist price rise and the government not
willing to raise subsidy, three industry officials said.
A few suppliers have agreed to lower price and the rest are
likely to follow suit in next two weeks, they said.
"International suppliers have agreed to reduce prices of
diammonium phosphate (DAP) by $35 per tonne and NPK by $25 per
tonne," U.S. Awasthi, managing director, Indian Farmers
Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd (IFFCO), the country's biggest
fertilizer company, told Reuters.
Two other company officials, who declined to be named, said
they were also renegotiating import deals with suppliers.
