SONEPAT, India Jan 20 India has yet to take a call on removing price controls on urea and scrapping an import duty of 5 percent, Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister Ananth Kumar said on Tuesday.

The Indian Express reported on Monday that the government was planning to deregulate urea and remove the duty.

"We are thinking of farmers when we take policy decisions... We will supply urea, fertiliser at subsidised rates," Kumar said.

Fertiliser subsidy costs quadrupled over the past decade as the previous government kept urea prices below the cost of production, fearing a backlash from the powerful farm lobby.

The price for urea has risen just 16.5 percent since 2000, while the price of non-urea fertilisers like diammonium phosphate has nearly tripled and muriate of potash has quadrupled. (Reporting by Tanya Ashreena; Editing by Krishna N. Das)