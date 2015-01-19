NEW DELHI Jan 19 India is considering removing
price controls on urea and scrapping an import duty of 5
percent, the Indian Express reported on Monday, as Prime
Minister Narendra Modi moves to check subsidy costs and cut
wasteful use of the crop nutrient.
Fertiliser subsidy costs quadrupled over the past decade as
the previous government kept urea prices below the cost of
production, fearing a backlash from the powerful farm lobby.
Urea is the most widely used fertiliser in India.
Modi's government is now planning to decontrol the maximum
retail price (MRP) of urea which is currently fixed at 5,360
rupees ($87) a tonne, the newspaper reported citing officials it
did not name. The government could also raise the MRP by about
20 percent annually for the next three years, the report said.
Fertiliser ministry spokesman Y.K. Baweja declined to
comment on the report.
The price for urea has risen just 16.5 percent since 2000,
while the price of non-urea fertilisers like diammonium
phosphate has nearly tripled and muriate of potash has
quadrupled. The growing price gap has led farmers to use urea
indiscriminately, industry executives have said.
The fertiliser ministry had pitched for a hike in urea
prices even last year, but could not due to a subdued monsoon.
Liberalising urea prices would help domestic fertiliser
companies such as Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, while
dumping the import duty could benefit Canada's Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co of the United States
and Russia's Uralkali.
India has already deregulated petrol and diesel prices.
($1 = 61.6600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Himani Sarkar)