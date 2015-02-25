(Corrects to add dropped word "to" in first paragraph)

NEW DELHI Feb 25 India is likely to cut its annual fertiliser subsidy by 4 percent to around 700 billion rupees in its budget proposals for fiscal year 2015-16, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

India had earmarked a subsidy of 729.7 billion rupees for the current fiscal year ending March 31.

"There is no plan to increase fertiliser prices," one of the sources told Reuters.

He said the roadmap for reforms in the subsidy structure for the fertiliser sector would be unveiled after the budget.

