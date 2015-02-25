* Finance Minister to present annual budget on Feb. 28

* Likely to defer fertiliser subsidy reform: sources

* No plan to raise fertiliser prices (Adds details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI, Feb 25 Investors looking for India's budget on Saturday to tackle fertiliser subsidies are likely to be disappointed, because sources say the government plans to largely maintain the current regime.

The government was widely expected to deregulate urea prices after freeing up diesel following a fall in crude prices, but two government sources told Reuters major changes were unlikely.

The fertiliser subsidy bill will nevertheless be cut by 4 percent to around 700 billion rupees ($11 billion) for the fiscal year starting April 1, said the sources, who have knowledge of the matter and who declined to be named.

India is the world's third largest producer of fertiliser after the United States and China. The government spends nearly 360 billion rupees a year on subsidising urea fertiliser prices.

Deregulation of urea prices would have helped local producers such as Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

But one of the sources said there was no plan to raise prices, although a roadmap for reforms in the subsidy structure could be unveiled after the budget. He did not specify the timeline for this.

The populist policy of keeping urea prices below cost of production over the past decade has quadrupled fertiliser subsidies. Previous governments shied away from any hikes fearing a blacklash from the powerful farm lobby.

"We want cash transfer of subsidies to our bank accounts and until that happens all talks are rhetoric with no real gain to farmers," said P. Chengal Reddy, secretary general of Consortium of Indian Farmers Association, a farmers' lobby group.

Last month, a government panel had suggested fertiliser subsidies should be given to farmers in cash and prices be market linked.

India is likely to slash its food and fuel subsidy bill by about $8 billion in the budget, but the cut is not as radical as free market champions had hoped for.

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)