* Festival may attract 100 million people by March
* Affluent Indians supporting ancient traditional sects
* Holy men congress chance to display finery, discuss
scripture
By Frank Jack Daniel
ALLAHABAD, India, Jan 14 Upwards of a million
elated Hindu holy men and pilgrims took a bracing plunge in
India's sacred Ganges river to wash away lifetimes of sins on
Monday, in a raucous start to an ever-growing religious
gathering that is already the world's largest.
Once every 12 years, tens of millions of pilgrims stream to
the small northern city of Allahabad from across India for the
Maha Kumbh Mela, or Grand Pitcher Festival, at the point where
the Ganges and Yamuna rivers meet with a third, mythical river.
Officials believe that over the next two months as many as
100 million people will pass through the temporary city that
covers an area larger than Athens on a wide sandy river bank.
That would make it larger even than previous festivals.
After a slow start, police chief Alok Sharma said 1.5
million people had gathered by 8 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Monday, with
more on their way.
Two dreadlocked men riding horses emerged from thick camp
smoke before dawn, followed by a crowd of ash-smeared and naked
holy men, or sadhus, one incongruously wearing a suit jacket. At
exactly five minutes past six (0035 GMT), they yelled and dashed
dancing into the river.
That the ancient festival grows in size each time it is held
partly reflects India's expanding population, but is also seen
as evidence that spiritual life is thriving alongside the
new-found affluence of a growing middle class.
The ritual "Royal Bath" was timed to match an auspicious
planetary alignment, when believers say spiritual energy flows
to earth.
"I wash away all my sins, from this life and before," said
wandering ascetic Swami Shankranand Saraswati, 77, shivering
naked in the cold. He said he gave up a career as a senior civil
servant 40 years ago to become a holy man, travelled on foot and
for decades ate only nuts and fruit.
The festival has its roots in a Hindu tradition that says
the god Vishnu wrested from demons a golden pot containing the
nectar of immortality.
In a 12-day fight for possession, four drops fell to earth,
in the cities of Allahabad, Haridwar, Ujain and Nasik. Every
three years a Kumbh Mela is held at one of these spots, with the
festival at Allahabad the holiest of them all.
More than 2,000 years old, the festival is a meeting point
for the Hindu sadhus, some who live in forests or Himalayan
caves, and who belong to dozens of inter-related congregations.
The sects have their own administration and elect leaders, but
are also known for violent clashes with each other.
Some naked, some wrapped in saffron or leopard-print cloth
and smoking cannabis pipes, the holy men hold court by fire pits
in sprawling camps decorated with coloured neon lights, where
they are visited by pilgrims who proffer alms and get blessings.
TECHNO BABAS
Despite their asceticism, the sects, known as akharas, are
moving with the times. Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji, who leads one
of the main groups, has a Facebook page. Some gurus advertise on
billboards and posters to attract followers, others drive trucks
and chat on cellphones.
At the riverbank, men with dreadlocked beards to their feet
vied for media attention with yogis supporting heavy weights
with their genitals, while others holding golden umbrellas,
flags and swords rubbed sand on their bodies after the dip.
"I feel pleasure," grinned Digambar Navraman Giri," who said
he had not sat down for a year, even sleeping on foot. "This is
why I became a sadhu," he said, steam rising from his body in
the cold air and wearing nothing but two rings on his fingers.
Baba Ram Puri was given to his guru by his parents when he
was barely one year old. At 31, he is now a young spiritual
leader himself and says Indians with disposable income want to
support traditional holy men.
"They earn a lot of money but they don't get peace, so they
turn to spirituality," he said, sitting on cushions by a smoking
fire. "That's why we continue to grow in strength."
Jim Mallinson, a Sanskrit scholar and expert on sadhus, says
that, while exact numbers are hard to come by, it appears the
sects are growing in strength and size, and the fair is becoming
more religious.
"I suspect it is because the emerging middle classes are
more than happy to spend their surplus cash on sustaining the
sadhu tradition," he said.
Mobile phones and better roads also make the festival more
accessible, while a thriving Indian media make the festival well
known all across the country. There is even a smartphone app to
guide pilgrims around the site.
"I won't become a sadhu, I want to be a cricketer," said
Gaurav Vashisht, 21, a business student from New Delhi, whose
family gives money to support one of the sects. "It's very
important that this should survive, it's a great Indian
tradition and has been going on for so many years."
The festival attracts global followers too, with a number of
foreigners ordained in the hierarchy of sadhus, including Baba
Mangalannand, who is also a popular trance music DJ under the
name Goa Gil. He first came to the festival in 1971.
To cope with the flow of people, authorities in the state of
Uttar Pradesh have installed 35,000 toilets, laid 550 km (340
miles) of water pipes and 155 km (95 miles) of temporary roads
at the riverbank site.
Mostly, though, the festival's spirit does not change.
Pilgrims make their way there without advertising, announcements
or buying tickets. The sadhus show off yogic feats, catch up
with old friends and discuss scripture, just as they always
have.
"The Indian people don't change their attitude to
spirituality overnight, we're not like the West," Ram Puri said,
laughing. "That's why in India the spirit is strong."
(Additional reporting by Sharat Pradhan; Editing by John
Chalmers and Paul Tait)