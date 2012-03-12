US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
MUMBAI, March 12 India's capital market regulator on Monday said it will auction the unutilised foreign investors' investment limits in long-term government debt and corporate bonds on March 16.
The bidding for the limits should be done on the Bombay Stock Exchange from 3:30 p.m. (1000GMT) to 5:30 p.m. (1200GMT) on the same day, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a release. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)