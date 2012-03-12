MUMBAI, March 12 India's capital market regulator on Monday said it will auction the unutilised foreign investors' investment limits in long-term government debt and corporate bonds on March 16.

The bidding for the limits should be done on the Bombay Stock Exchange from 3:30 p.m. (1000GMT) to 5:30 p.m. (1200GMT) on the same day, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a release. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)