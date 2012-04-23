MUMBAI, April 23 India's debt limit auction to foreign investors drew a muted response, with investors paying sharply lower fees to buy the limits on concerns of huge government borrowing, lack of clarity on interest rates and uncertainty over policy reforms.

The stock market regulator auctioned 12.03 billion rupees($230.92 million) of government bonds under the old category which had no restriction on its tenure of investment, and 14.10 billion rupees of long-term government bonds, where foreign investors could only buy papers of more than 5-year tenure.

In corporate bonds, the market regulator auctioned 45.47 billion rupees without any tenure restrictions.

The cut-off on the government bonds under the old category was 0.0321 percent, sharply lower than the 1.15 percent set in its November auction. This category was oversubscribed with total bids at 21.85 billion rupees, four market sources told Reuters.

The cut-off on the long-term government bonds was low at 0.0001 percent versus 0.002 percent in its March auction, while the segment also fell short of full subscription with bids at 13.21 billion rupees.

"We almost got this bond for free," said a foreign bank dealer.

In the corporate bonds category, which also had no tenure restriction, the cut-off was 0.055 percent with bids oversubscribed at 85.36 billion rupees. In the March auction, the cut-off was higher at around 0.1 percent.

"The other reason for interest to be low is because these are all one-time limits, which means the foreign investor will have to use this up within the stipulated time. Otherwise, they will have to bid afresh," said a senior official at a brokerage.

($1 = 52.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)