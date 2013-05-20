MUMBAI May 20 India attracted 101.46 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) worth of orders from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Monday, far more than the 55.33 billion rupees on offer, according to two dealers.

These bond auction quotas give foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought.

The two dealers participated in the auction but declined to be identified as the results have not been made public yet. --------------------------------------------------------------- -

CUT-OFF PREVCUT-OFF BIDS ONOFFER

(basis points) (in bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Govt Debt 10.25 1.5 101.46 55.33

---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 54.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)