MUMBAI, June 13 India will sell the unused foreign debt limit in government and corporate bonds to overseas investors on June 20, the stock market regulator informed custodian banks on Wednesday, a source told Reuters.

The unused limits in government bonds to be auctioned under the no-residual maturity restriction category is 14.64 billion rupees ($261.9 million), and under residual maturity of over 5 years is 38.37 billion rupees, the Securities Exchange Board of India told banks.

Under corporate bonds with no residual maturity or sector restriction, the unused limit to be sold is 15.99 billion rupees and under corporate bonds long-term infrastructure category the amount to be sold is 78.02 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)