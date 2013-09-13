MUMBAI, Sept 13 Foreign investors will be able
to buy Indian government debt securities without having to bid
for a quota, India's market regulator said on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) would have the option
to buy debt securities on-tap, until 90 percent of the total
available limit of $25 billion of government debt is reached.
Once the 90 percent limit is breached, government debt will
be sold in an auction to investors.
Currently, to invest in Indian government bonds, FIIs are
required to buy debt quotas through a monthly auction.
Earlier this year, corporate debt was taken off the auction
mechanism as well, and made available "on-tap" to attract
inflows.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)